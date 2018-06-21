Arsenal star expected to change squad number following development this week

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is reportedly expected to change to the number 10 shirt after Jack Wilshere’s departure from the club.

According to the Metro, the Germany international is preparing to make the change to his squad number as Wilshere’s exit leave that shirt vacant.

MORE: Midfielder talks up Arsenal amid talk transfer is all but done

The England midfielder’s departure on a free transfer at the end of his contract was announced this week, with Ozil sending the player a goodbye message on Twitter.

Ozil currently wears 11 but has been vocal in the past about wanting to wear 10, as he does for the German national team, and has best represents his role as the creative playmaker of the team.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely mean the change takes place, but it seems a logical decision unless another player particularly has their eye on it, or a new signing is lined up for a similar role in the side.

‘For me, the number means a lot. It’s my favourite number,’ Ozil said last year, as quoted in the Metro’s report.

‘Football legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona or Pele wore that number on the back. I’m really happy about it.

‘Of course I have previously given those in charge a signal. The number is right for me and my position as a playmaker.’

If Ozil insisted on getting that shirt for Germany it could well be that he has given the same nod to Arsenal as well, should it ever become available.

Well, now it has, and it could be that Ozil will inherit a legendary number most well known for being worn by Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal.