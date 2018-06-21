Liverpool reportedly allowed Emre Can to leave the club on a free transfer this summer due to a disagreement with Jurgen Klopp over his role in the side.

According to a surprise report from the Daily Mirror, Klopp won’t be shedding too many tears about the departure of Can this summer due to being at odds with the player over where best to use him.

The Germany international supposedly wanted to play in a deeper, more defensive midfield role, as opposed to a slightly freer box-to-box role he played for the Reds for much of last season, says the Mirror.

Can is now in Turin and has passed his to complete his transfer to Juventus, in what looks a superb piece of business for the Italian giants.

Emre Can has now completed his Juventus Medical ? ?? https://t.co/0s9Ox5pG7v pic.twitter.com/DjST5QqYrg — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 21, 2018

Liverpool may not be too worried due to signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita in midfield, but it seems silly that Klopp has basically allowed a top class midfielder to leave the club for nothing over what is a relatively minor disagreement.

One imagines Can under contract could command a fee of £40-50million or more in this market, based purely on what BBC Sport report LFC paid for Fabinho, or the £52million United are said to be paying for Fred, according to Le 10 Sport and others.

If Can goes on to be a success at Juventus – as one imagines he would given his form for Liverpool – this decision could really come back to haunt Klopp.