Video: BRILLIANT moment Nigeria fan shows BEAUTIFUL side of game, gives scarf to Iceland fan

Nigeria secured a pivotal 2-0 win over Iceland to keep their World Cup dreams alive on Friday, but there was a touching moment in the stands too.

Ahmed Musa scored twice for the Super Eagles as they bounced back from their loss to Croatia in their opening game, but the latest round of results sets up a thrilling climax in Group D.

Croatia have already secured their place in the last 16, but Nigeria will face Argentina knowing that a draw should be enough to see them go through.

Defeat would give Argentina the opportunity to leapfrog them, while Iceland will still have hope if they can beat Croatia.

In turn, it sets up a fascinating round of fixtures, but before that, the video below from Copa90 shows an exceptional bit of sportsmanship and why football is often celebrated as the sport that brings people and cultures together.

As seen below, a Nigeria and Iceland fan swapped scarfs after the game, as they go away from the tournament with a memento from their trip along with a lasting memory of great camaraderie amongst supporters. It truly is great to see…