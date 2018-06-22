Video: Ahmed Musa lashes home brilliant Nigeria goal, Victor Moses key in lightning-quick counter-attack against Iceland

Nigeria were in desperate need of bouncing back in their clash with Iceland on Friday, and they produced a stunning moment of quality to take the lead through Ahmed Musa.

After falling to defeat in their opening World Cup game in a 2-0 loss to Croatia, it was essential for the Super Eagles to pick up a positive result against Iceland to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

Iceland were coming off the back of an impressive draw with Argentina last time out, but they were undone with this brilliant counter-attack from Nigeria which saw Victor Moses go tearing down the right flank before delivering a cross into the box.

Musa took care of the rest with a brilliant touch to trap the ball, before then lashing it into the back of the net to break the deadlock and give Nigeria a huge boost.

With the skill and composure involved, this has to be up there as one of the top goals of the 2018 World Cup with Chelsea fans likely to be impressed with the involvement of Moses in the build-up too.

Musa was on the bench in Nigeria’s opening game, but he certainly proved that it was the right decision from coach Gernot Rohr to bring him into the starting line-up this time round.

