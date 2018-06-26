After Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead in their crunch clash with Nigeria, it looked as though the Albiceleste would go on and get the result they needed to advance.

The pressure was on for Jorge Sampaoli’s side as after picking up just one point in their opening two games against Iceland and Croatia, they had to win against the Super Eagles to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stage.

An early goal from Messi appeared to set them on their way, but Nigeria started the second half well and were handed a huge opportunity to take back the initiative after Javier Mascherano was penalised for holding in the box.

Chelsea star Victor Moses stepped up to take the spot-kick, and after a huge delay, he showed no nerves whatsoever as he slotted it into the back of the net with a short run up and having waited for the goalkeeper to make his move first.

It was a very impressive penalty from Moses as he didn’t look fazed by the situation at all, and Nigeria will undoubtedly have been given a major boost seeing him score to pile the pressure back on Argentina.