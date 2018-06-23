Video: Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku reaches impressive milestone with sublime goal for Belgium vs Tunisia

Romelu Lukaku has scored once again at this World Cup as he continues his prolific run of form for Belgium.

The Manchester United striker finished superbly after another fine move by the Belgians, who look the real deal based on what we’ve seen from them so far at this tournament.

It’s a landmark goal for Lukaku himself, who has in the process has hit precisely 40 goals for his country.

Already Belgium’s all-time leading goal scorer, it’s a hugely impressive stat for the 25-year-old, who surely has years left at the highest level to extend this run even further.