Real Madrid line up smart swap deal to beat Manchester United to transfer of €100m star

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try launching a smart swap deal to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Lazio midfielder has shone in Serie A in recent times, becoming one of the most highly rated young players on the planet in the process.

MORE: Manchester United target confirms desire to seal summer transfer

There’s been plenty of talk that Milinkovic-Savic could be on the move this summer, with the latest from Don Balon being that Madrid could try offering Mateo Kovacic to Lazio in order to get his €100million price tag down.

This could be great business for the impressive Serbia international, who looks ideal as a long-term replacement for the ageing Luka Modric at the Bernabeu, even if he shows no signs of slowing down after another fine season an impressive World Cup campaign with Croatia so far.

Still, Real won’t want to miss out on a talent like Milinkovic-Savic, who was not that long ago strongly linked with making an £80m move to Manchester United by the Sun.

It remains to be seen how this swap deal could pan out, though persuading Kovacic to move to Lazio shouldn’t be too hard as he’s told Marca he wants out of Madrid for more first-team football.