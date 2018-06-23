An impressive Romelu Lukaku stat shows just how lethal the Manchester United striker has been at this summer’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old has already scored four goals in the competition in Russia, going level with Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo after each of their first two games.

MORE: Video: Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku reaches impressive milestone with sublime goal for Belgium vs Tunisia

Lukaku, however, managed his first four goals from just four shots, while Ronaldo has taken ten to get to his tally so far.

That’s a 100% accuracy record from Lukaku, who really looks lively in this exciting Belgian outfit, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens supplying him with great service.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 4 goals with 4 shots on target at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. #mufc [BBC] pic.twitter.com/WZZJJOqmya — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 23, 2018

Ronaldo vs Messi in the #WorldCup • Ronaldo Goals: 4

Shots: 10 • Messi Goals: 0

Shots: 12 pic.twitter.com/EpNQ4BhqlY — Cristiano Ronaldo ?? (@CRonaldoNews) June 21, 2018

It’s fair to say the former Chelsea and Everton man could do with that kind of service in a Manchester United shirt, but fans will hope there is still some movement in that area before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Stats like this show just how lethal Lukaku can be, and given how much hype there is about Ronaldo right now then the Red Devils ace very much deserves some of his own.