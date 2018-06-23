Pictured: £52m star arrives in Liverpool for the first time since completing transfer

Naby Keita has been pictured arriving in Liverpool for the first time since he completed his £52million transfer to the club last summer.

The Guinea international looks an exciting purchase for the Reds after his superb form in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig in the last couple of seasons.

Still, Liverpool fans have had to wait some time for him to arrive at Anfield and will now finally welcome him as their player in the 2018/19 campaign.

According to the Sun, Keita has now finally made his way to Merseyside for the first time since his £52m move, with pictures showing him stepping out of a car and signing autographs for fans.

Liverpool will be all the more pleased to see the 23-year-old arrive after the departure of Emre Can to Juventus was confirmed this week, with the Germany international leaving a major hole to be filled in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Fabinho has also joined from Monaco, so Liverpool actually look in reasonably good shape in central midfield despite Can’s exit.

Keita in particular seems made for the way Klopp gets his teams to play, so fans will be eager to see this man in action for the club soon.