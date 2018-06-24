Real Madrid will make improved bid for €70m Liverpool target

Real Madrid will make an improved bid for a key Liverpool target after already lodging an offer for the star.

Real Madrid look set to make an improved bid for Roma goalkeeper and Liverpool target Alisson Becker.

The Roma star has been heavily linked with a move to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the past few months with the Daily Star reporting earlier this month that a deal looked to have been agreed between Liverpool and Roma for the Brazilian number one.

However it appears in recent weeks that Champions League winners Real Madrid have now taken the pole position in the race to sign the Roma goalkeeper.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported this evening that Real Madrid will make a second offer for the Liverpool target with one bid from Florentino Perez having already been lodged.

The report states that Real will lodge a bid in the region of €55m for the Brazilian but Roma’s valuation of their star is likely to be a little closer to €70m.

Alisson has featured in both of Brazil’s opening World Cup games and while the South American giants received criticism for their opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland, the Roma star was able to keep his first clean sheet of the tournament on Friday as Brazil beat Costa Rica in a 2-0 win.