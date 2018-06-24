Panama failed with their attempt to score a cheeky goal from kick-off against England earlier after the Three Lions players were busy celebrating Harry Kane converting his penalty.

Gareth Southgate’s side, who ended up winning the match 6-1 to go top of Group G, were nearly caught out by their opponents, only for the referee to come to their aid and prevent Panama from having an easy, clear shot on goal at Jordan Pickford.

The central American side tried to take kick-off whilst the England players were still celebrating going 2-0 up, however a team can only take kick-off once all 10 outfield players are on their own half, thus the referee called for a stop to the game.

Here’s a clip of the Panamanian players failing in their attempts to nab a cheeky goal against England.

All we can say, thank God the referee knew what he doing!

Panama trying to score a goal while England players are celebrating. ??? #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/I32acjyWXl — Mayes (@MayesTouabi) June 24, 2018

Ffs Panama, trying to kick-off and score while Harry’s celebrating! ???? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fRC64Cjc9A — Around The Grounds ? (@ArndTheGrnds) June 24, 2018