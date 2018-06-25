Manchester United fans convinced club have dropped a huge transfer hint on Twitter

Manchester United fans are pretty convinced their club have all but confirmed Marouane Fellaini’s departure on a free transfer.

The Red Devils’ official account mentioned Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof as being in action for Belgium and Sweden in the World Cup, making no mention of Fellaini also being in action for the Belgian national team.

MORE: Jose Mourinho in talks to sign £152m duo as key Manchester United star nears imminent exit

This strange omission comes as Fellaini comes towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford, with the Independent stating he has interest from AC Milan, clubs in the Premier League, and in Turkey.

That report also claims the former Everton man failed to agree a new deal with United earlier this season and though an exit is not yet guaranteed, he is taking his time over accepting what could be his final big contract at the top level of the game.

United perhaps don’t seem optimistic of keeping a player seemingly rated highly by Jose Mourinho after some fine form last season before injury derailed his campaign.

Fans have taken this as a pretty clear hint…

Fellani could feature too? Or is he not worth mentioning because he’s made his mind up to leave but it’s not public news yet? — Manchesterspeak (@Manchesterspeak) June 23, 2018

Good to see fellaini is out of the club. ? — YAW FAROUQ (@dealdrain) June 23, 2018

Did you get rid of fellaini — ??? (@supaabzz) June 23, 2018

Reading between the lines= FELLAINI IS OUTTA HERE ? Arsenal legend loading https://t.co/bShrza4Pth — Tapiwa (@TSean17) June 23, 2018