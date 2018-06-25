Despite plenty of recent speculation that Riyad Mahrez was closing in on a transfer to Manchester City, things have gone a little quiet on that front.

The reason for that is the Algeria international’s demands to Leicester City are holding up the deal as he looks for a chunk of the £75million fee that could take him to the Etihad Stadium, according to the Sun.

Mahrez is one of the best players in the Premier League and would make a fine signing for City, but this latest episode raises further question marks over his character.

The 27-year-old handed in a transfer request in January before withdrawing it, as noted by the Sun, and now seems to be stalling on leaving the club due to his own financial demands.

It’s puzzling behaviour from a player so close to completing a big move that should leave him pretty well-off anyway.

City strolled to the title last season but could do with more depth in their attack if they want to progress in the Champions League next term.

Mahrez doesn’t look like he’d necessarily be a guaranteed starter ahead of players like Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, but he’d be a superb option to have.

The former PFA Player of the Year winner has been a top performer for Leicester and while they may be glad to see the back of him, there’s no doubt he deserves a special place in Foxes history for his role in their shock 2015/16 Premier League title win.