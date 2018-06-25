Sergio Ramos had a moment to forget against Morocco this evening, as the Real Madrid star made a huge error of judgement that saw Spain fall behind against Morocco in their vital World Cup clash.

The Los Blancos star, who has started every game for La Roja so far, left a pass from Andres Iniesta, something that allowed Moroccan forward Khalid Boutaïb to go through and put the underdog’s 1-0 up.

The goal that meant La Roja now have a mountain to climb if they are to stay on top of their group and ensure for an easier draw in the round of 16, and easier route to the final.

Here’s a clip of Ramos’ dreadful erroer against the north African side this evening, one that we’re sure a few of you Barcelona fans out there will be wanting to watch time and time again given their club’s big rivalry with Ramos’ Los Blancos.