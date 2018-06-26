Chelsea given chance to cash in with £26m summer bid from Italian giants

There remains much uncertainty at Chelsea this summer amid ongoing speculation over their managerial situation, but transfer talk is seemingly set to continue.

As noted by The Express, Maurizio Sarri continues to be linked with becoming Antonio Conte’s successor, but it remains to be seen if a deal is reached to confirm the change on the bench.

SEE MORE: Chelsea launch transfer bid for Serie A star and offer to double his wages

Given either Conte or Sarri will want to make their own plans on the squad depending on Chelsea’s decision, it would make sense that transfer speculation would stop with no players coming in or going out until the situation is cleared up.

However, as per The Sun, via Il Mattino, Napoli have been tipped to potentially test Chelsea’s patience by submitting a £26m bid for defender David Luiz.

The 31-year-old was limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions last season due to injury, but should a managerial change be made, he’ll surely be eager to make a fresh start and try to prove his worth to his new coach in order to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun claim that he could be moved on as Chelsea eye Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, and given the Italian is younger and has a bright future ahead of him having impressed for the Turin giants in the early stages of his career, it could be a long-term switch that makes sense for the Blues.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti will be very familiar with what he’s possibly getting from Luiz given their previous stint together at Chelsea, as the Italian tactician will now be plotting ways to ensure his side can topple Juventus at the top of the Serie A table next season.