Argentina face Nigeria shortly and will looking bounce back after a poor showing against Croatia.

Argentina currently sit bottom of their group with a point but can will qualify with victory over Nigeria and if Iceland fail to defeat Croatia.

However, If Iceland beat Croatia, then the Argentines can still qualify if they beat Nigeria by two more goals than Iceland.

Iceland also have a better disciplinary record than Argentina so hold an advantage if both teams finish with identical records.

Nigeria will qualify with a win over Argentina.

A point will suffice if Iceland do not beat Croatia unless Iceland win by at least two clear goals.

Jorge Sampaoli has made five changes and goalkeeper Willy Caballero is dropped after his error in the 3-0 defeat by Croatia.

He is replaced by the uncapped Franco Armani, who plays for River Plate.

Angel Di Maria and Ever Banega start too, while Gonzalo Higuain replaces Sergio Aguero up front.

Gernot Rohr has named an unchanged XI for Nigeria after their brilliant victory against Iceland with Ahmed Musa starring for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria vs Argentina lineup

Nigeria XI

Uzoho, Idowu, Ekong, Balogun, Omeruo, Ndidi, Etebo, Mikel, Musa, Moses, Iheanacho.

Argentina XI

Armani, Mercado, Tagliafico, Rojo, Otamendi, Mascherano, Perez, Banega, Di Maria, Messi, Higuain.