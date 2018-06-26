Lionel Messi responded to Argentina’s devastating defeat in style with a sublime touch and finish for his country’s opening goal.

Going into the game, Argentina sat bottom of their group with a point but Messi stepped up to give Jorge Sampaoli’s men the lead against Nigeria.

Ever Banega was thrusted in midfield and the switch paid dividends as Messi took a incredible first touch to control his pass into his path before producing a deft finish with his right foot – which is supposedly his weaker foot.

Going into the game Croatia already qualified and put in one of the best performances at this year’s World Cup 2018 by dismantling the Argentines 3-0.

Messi has faced criticism, as he missed a penalty in that draw with Iceland and could not inspire his team against the Croats, however, it could be argued that he did not have adequate help from his teammates throughout as Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic dominated the midfield.

Despite that, Messi fans were waiting for a moment of brilliance from the Barcelona superstar and his fans could help but take a dig at Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Banega with a great ball, Messi with an unreal touch to control and finish That goal was better than any of Ronaldo’s goals. #NGAARG #PerfectFan #FWC @Vivo_India — Ashok Vishnoi IFB100% (@Bishnoi_Ashok1) June 26, 2018

Why I love Messi over Ronaldo all day, that second touch ?? — Rick George (@r1ckgeorge) June 26, 2018

Messi has more touch from his knees than Ronaldo does with his feet don’t @ me — patrick (@expertfrowner) June 26, 2018

Let’s appreciate that touch from messi, even you Ronaldo lovers — D (@damiaannnn) June 26, 2018

Banega with a great ball, Messi with an unreal touch to control and finish That goal was better than any of Ronaldo’s goals — ?? World Cup SZN (@SoIidShah) June 26, 2018