Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is reportedly planning to hold talks with manager Julen Lopetegui amid transfer links with Liverpool.

Telemadrid claim the Reds have bid €180million for Asensio in an ambitious move this summer, and it seems he could be tempted to quit the Bernabeu.

MORE: Liverpool given glimmer of hope of sealing perfect £70million transfer

This is according to Don Balon, who state the Spain international will meet with Lopetegui to discuss his future as he is unsettled by the club pursuing high-profile attacking players instead of placing full faith in him.

Don Balon also mentions Liverpool interest in Asensio and that he could be tempted by such offers that would allow him to become a star player at a top club.

The 22-year-old seems an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s expansive and attack-minded LFC side, who were beaten by Asensio’s Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League final.

Liverpool showed plenty of promise in the competition, however, so a big name like Asensio needn’t see it as a step backwards if he ends up playing more and potentially competing for major honours in a side that really looks like going places.

From a Liverpool point of view, Asensio could be ideal to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho since he left for Barcelona in January, and alongside players like Mohamed Salah he could form part of a superb front four at Anfield.