Jack Wilshere expected to be announced by new club on Monday following end of Arsenal contract

Jack Wilshere is reportedly set to seal a transfer to Fenerbahce after leaving Arsenal, according to Turkish journalist Volkan Demir on Twitter.

The England international’s Gunners contract has expired, making him a free agent this summer, and it looks as though he’s set for a new adventure abroad.

Wilshere has struggled with injury problems in recent times and no longer looked guaranteed a regular starting place at Arsenal after being in and out of the side last season.

Many Gooners will undoubtedly be sad to see Wilshere go after he spent his entire career to date with the club, save for loan spells with Bolton and Bournemouth.

Thank you for everything, @JackWilshere – and all the best for the future#GoodLuckJack https://t.co/yVH6dvF93n — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 19, 2018

Still, it’s also exciting to see the 26-year-old test himself abroad, which is not exactly common among English footballers.

Demir claims Wilshere should be announced by Fenerbahce on Monday in what looks an intriguing move that could be ideal for Wilshere to revive his career out of the spotlight of the Premier League.