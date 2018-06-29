Arsenal ace set to sign new contract, big future touted under Unai Emery claims reporter

Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window already, but they’ve been tipped to take care of some in-house business this week too.

BBC Sport note that the Gunners have already wrapped up a deal to sign Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free, while Bernd Leno has also joined the Premier League giants, as noted by Sky Sports.

In turn, Unai Emery is wasting little time in bolstering the squad that he inherited from Arsene Wenger after being appointed as his successor last month, but part of his challenge this summer is also to identify who out of the current squad will have key roles in his tenure.

As per BBC correspondent David Ornstein, seen in his tweet below, Calum Chambers is going to be a big part of that vision for the future as the 23-year-old is being tipped to sign a new contract with the Gunners keeping him at the Emirates until 2022.

Further, Ornstein specifically mentions that Emery has big plans for the defender, and that has to be a real boost for Chambers after an indifferent stint at Arsenal thus far.

It’s worth noting that Ornstein is widely regarded as one of the most trustworthy sources when it comes to Arsenal news, and so it will not come as a surprise if an official announcement arrived imminently.

Chambers joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2014, and has since made 83 appearances for the club. Having failed to convince at right-back last season when filling in, playing him at centre-back certainly seems to make most sense, but whether or not he can repay the touted faith from Emery will only be seen with his improvement and development on the pitch.