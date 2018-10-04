Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata finally scored tonight after a lengthy goal drought for the club dating back to their second game of the season against Arsenal.
In general, the Spain international has had a pretty miserable time for Chelsea, with this just his fifth goal in 2018.
It is quite telling that his reaction to scoring in the video below looked more like relief than joy, with his team-mates also seeming to comfort him more than celebrate with him.
Finally… ? pic.twitter.com/rvMlJOUZgl
— Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) October 4, 2018
Here’s a clip as Morata finished a fine move to put Chelsea ahead in their Europa League tie this evening…