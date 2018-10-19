Jermaine Pennant gets brutally trolled after appearance on Jeremy Kyle with WAG Alice Goodwin

How far he has fallen. Jermaine Pennant made an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show on Friday and it went down an absolute treat on Twitter.

Not if you’re Pennant of course, as the former Premier League star was brutally trolled by various accounts having seemingly sunk to a new low.

Joined by partner Alice Goodwin, the pair thrashed out some issues and discussed his past as he told various stories about his off-the-field antics that have come out in recent weeks in the papers.

Putting that all to the side though, the mere fact that he was appearing on the daytime show got everyone saying the same thing.

From playing in a Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005 to appearing on Jeremy Kyle 13 years later, it’s safe to say that he probably hasn’t made the best life choices.

If the trolling on Twitter wasn’t enough, he even got hit on his Wikipedia page as seen below, with someone updating his latest club as the Jeremy Kyle Show, where he has made one appearance. Priceless!

? 2005: Jermaine Pennant in the champions league final vs AC Milan. ? 2018: Jermaine Pennant on Jeremy Kyle. Life hits you hard! ? pic.twitter.com/bFIpIkumgy — Footy Away Days (@FootyAwayDays_) October 19, 2018

Jermaine Pennant getting absolutely slaughtered away at Jeremy Kyle today. pic.twitter.com/zeW2gycwnO — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) October 19, 2018

Reminder that Jermaine Pennant once started in a Champions League final – on the same pitch as the likes of Maldini, Kaka and Seedorf. Now he’s on the Jezza Kyle show… pic.twitter.com/h3M3AjJsTH — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 19, 2018

Jermaine Pennant is just truly a truly vile human being. Hilarious that he has gone from a Champions League final to Jeremy Kyle show in 11 years pic.twitter.com/71MZTSw1jH — Gully Burrows (@gullyburrows93) October 19, 2018

? Jermaine Pennant was once Man of the Match in a Champions League final.. ? He’s now on Jeremy Kyle. pic.twitter.com/3YS6iexeyP — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) October 19, 2018