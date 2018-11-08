Menu

Unai Emery confirms ‘serious’ injury to Danny Welbeck and reveals how Arsenal players reacted

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that Danny Welbeck’s injury against Sporting Lisbon tonight looks a serious one, suggesting there’s probably been a bone fracture in his ankle.

The Spanish tactician spoke after the 0-0 draw against Sporting in tonight’s Europa League clash at the Emirates Stadium, and gave an update on Welbeck’s situation.

Things certainly didn’t look good for the England international on the pitch, as he received treatment for a few minutes before being taken off on a stretcher.

This is a real blow for Welbeck again as he’s been through hell with injuries in his Gunners career so far, and he’d also really looked like coming into form under Emery this term.

As well as providing the Welbeck injury update, Emery added that the rest of his team were undoubtedly affected by it as they all asked about him straight after the game.

Arsenal drew 0-0 and were far from at their best as a much-changed side struggled to find much rhythm against their Portuguese visitors.

Emery’s words can be seen below in tweets from Arsenal reporters Chris Wheatley and Mattias Karen…

