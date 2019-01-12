Manchester United open talks with agent over potential £135million forward transfer

Manchester United have reportedly contacted the agent of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho over a transfer to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international has struggled for as much playing time at the Nou Camp lately after a generally unconvincing start to life in La Liga.

Coutinho only left Liverpool for Barcelona this time last year, but considering his dazzling performances during his time in the Premier League, he’s been well below-par in his time with Barca.

United are now linked as having made contact with Coutinho’s representatives over a potential transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

This follows reports that the 26-year-old had also been the subject of an opening offer from the Red Devils of around £108million, though Barcelona would ask for more like £135m, according to Don Balon.

United could really do with an attacking player of Coutinho’s calibre to replace the under-performing Alexis Sanchez, while he can also operate in a role similar to that of the ageing Juan Mata, who is also nearing the end of his contract at United.