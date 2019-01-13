Barcelona target surprise option to bolster Ernesto Valverde’s attack

Barcelona are reportedly considering bit-part Tottenham ace Fernando Llorente to strengthen their attacking options.

As noted by the Catalan giants in an official statement this week, Munir El Haddadi has completed a move to Sevilla and that in turn leaves them dangerously light in attack.

Luis Suarez will continue to play heavy minutes, but for a side looking to compete on multiple fronts and to win trophies season in and season out, more is surely needed in the way of quality depth.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that could arrive in the form of Llorente, with coach Ernesto Valverde knowing him well from their previous stint working together at Athletic Bilbao.

It seems like a questionable swoop though in truth, with the 33-year-old scoring just nine goals in 41 appearances for Tottenham since moving to north London in 2017.

With that in mind, he arguably won’t offer a prolific presence up front even for Barcelona, but perhaps what he will do if he arrives is provide Valverde with a Plan B by using his physicality and aerial prowess to change their line of attack if necessary.

The Spaniard has been limited to just 12 appearances for Spurs so far this season, totalling just 232 minutes of football as Harry Kane has understandably continued to keep him out of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting line-up.

In turn, perhaps he would welcome a return to Spain, especially if given an opportunity to play at the Nou Camp, with Barca targeting major honours moving forward.

Nevertheless, given he will turn 34 next month, he isn’t a long-term solution and with Suarez not getting any younger either, Barcelona will still have to address the situation sooner rather than later with a younger option.