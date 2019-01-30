The two clubs Denis Suarez snubbed in order to seal Arsenal transfer

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez reportedly had offers to join Sevilla or Real Betis but preferred a transfer to Arsenal in order to play in the Premier League.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, with the Spain international’s loan move to the Emirates Stadium widely reported to be edging ever closer, though nothing has been made official as of yet.

This seems a bold move by Suarez, who has more experience in La Liga and who surely would have guaranteed he’d play more often at either Sevilla or Real Betis than at Arsenal.

That said, the Gunners also clearly need a player like the 25-year-old in their ranks, even if he’d barely featured for Barcelona in recent times.

Mundo Deportivo claim Suarez was keen to try another spell in England, having also spent time with Manchester City as a youngster.

It will no doubt be intriguing to see what Suarez can do at the Emirates Stadium, where he’ll be reunited with Unai Emery, who was his manager in a spell at Sevilla earlier in his career.

It seems working under his old manager has trumped a return to his former club on this occasion.