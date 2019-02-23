Confirmed Barcelona XI vs Sevilla: These fans delighted with crucial selection from Valverde

Barcelona face Sevilla on Saturday afternoon, and the current La Liga leaders have been handed a major boost as Samuel Umtiti returns to the line-up.

The Catalan giants sit seven points clear of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, and so will be eager to pile the pressure on them to respond with a win.

They’ve been given a real boost in their hopes of doing so, as Umtiti will make his comeback from injury after being named in the starting XI by coach Ernesto Valverde, as per the club’s tweet below.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured in La Liga since the draw with Atleti back on November 24, as he has continued to struggle with a troublesome knee injury.

Barcelona opted to avoid surgery along with the French international, instead going for conservative treatment in their bid to help him recover.

While it’s arguably taken longer than expected, Umtiti is now seemingly ready to make his comeback, having previously been named in the squad to face Lyon in the Champions League in midweek, albeit he didn’t feature.

Nevertheless, he’s back this weekend and based on the tweets below, it’s fair to say that many Barcelona fans are delighted to have the World Cup winner restored to their backline just in time for the business end to the campaign.

From Barcelona’s perspective though, they’ll be desperately hoping that he now comes through unscathed and is able to play 90 minutes without any setbacks after the game.

