Video: Marco Asensio pulls one back for Real Madrid against Ajax

Marco Asensio briefly gave Real Madrid a glimmer of hope of producing a comeback against Ajax before they went up and scored their fourth.

The Spaniard isn’t having his best season for Los Blancos and is surely now going out of the Champions League this evening, but this was a decent finish to make it 3-1.

Asensio is known for having one of the finest left foots in the game, and he showed it here with a crisp, accurate drive into the far bottom corner.

Tonight, however, it’s surely going to count for nothing.