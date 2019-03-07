Video: Fan notices crucial thing Fred did before Rashford goal helps Man United knock PSG out of the Champions League

One fan has tweeted this video that highlights the important thing Manchester United midfielder Fred did before Marcus Rashford struck home his penalty against Paris Saint-Germain.

If you watch carefully, PSG players can be seen trying to approach the penalty spot, presumably to try mind games to put Rashford off before taking the crucial spot-kick.

Fred coming to push the PSG players away so that Rashford has a clean mind before the penalty shows what it means to him. pic.twitter.com/MweOGJEdJA — Shiven Mohindra (@LWOSShiven) March 7, 2019

Fred, however, is quick to act and prevent their antics from distracting Rashford.

The England international ended up putting away his effort with supreme confidence, so well done Fred for spotting the danger with this important and underrated intervention!