Arsenal injury news: Unai Emery given worry over key player after international break

There’s some worrying Arsenal injury news emerging today after Granit Xhaka was forced off injured whilst in action for Switzerland.

Xhaka scored a superb goal for his country, but football.london now report that he could be a doubt for the return of Premier League action.

It seems the severity of the problem is not yet clear, but the report suggests it could possibly mean Xhaka missing a decent chunk of the Premier League run-in.

This would undoubtedly be a blow for Arsenal manager Unai Emery, with Xhaka looking one of the team’s more improved players since the Spanish tactician came in to replace Arsene Wenger.

The 26-year-old has an important role in this Gunners side, dictating the play from deep with his good range of passing, and also chipping in with the occasional goal.

It would be hard to replace him due to a lack of much depth in that area, though young duo Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have had impressive seasons as well.