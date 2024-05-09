Video: “We are in a process” – Unai Emery reacts to Olympiakos defeat

Aston Villa exited the Europa Conference League after being beaten by Greek side Olympiakos in the second leg of their semi final.

Villa headed to Greece knowing they needed to overturn a two goal deficit having lost the first leg 4-2 at Villa Park.

Unfortunately despite Emery’s brilliant record in European competition it proved a step to far, and the Spaniard’s side slipped to a 2-0 loss on the night and 6-2 on aggregate.

Despite the obvious disappointment it’s still been a brilliant season for Villa who are on the verge of a top four finish and Champions League football.

Villa no doubt will have learnt plenty of lessons to take into their European adventure next season with a minimum of Europa League football already guaranteed.

After the game Emery was naturally disappointed but was keen to state Villa are in a process and believes the tie was lost in the first leg.