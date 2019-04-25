Video: Liverpool wonderkid Bobby Duncan scores long-range screamer vs Manchester City

Liverpool wonderkid Bobby Duncan scored a long-range screamer against Manchester City in the Youth Cup final this evening.

The Reds won on penalties in front of a watching Pep Guardiola, but this fine strike by Duncan was arguably the moment of the match.

17-year-old Bobby Duncan hits an absolute ping from 25 yards for Liverpool U18s against Manchester City ? pic.twitter.com/YRaXiD6zBK — VERSUS (@vsrsus) April 25, 2019

While it’s not great goalkeeping to prevent the effort going in, Duncan hits the ball cleanly from distance and would have given most ‘keepers something to think about.

The 17-year-old is one of the most highly rated young talents coming through at Anfield at the moment and is one for LFC fans to keep an eye on in the next couple of years.