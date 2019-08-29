Bobby Duncan deletes tweet after finally breaking silence on Liverpool row

Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan has quickly deleted a tweet in which he appeared to attempt a response to the row involving his agent yesterday.

As we reported yesterday, Duncan’s agent Saif Rubie released an angry statement about the player’s treatment at Anfield, though his tweets and account have since been removed.

It is unclear what precisely this means, but Liverpool later released their own brief statement in response to the allegations, as quoted in this report from the Liverpool Echo.

Duncan is yet to officially respond to any of the stuff said by his representative, but did briefly tweet this from his official account this afternoon:

This was up for only a few minutes before it was removed by Duncan, and he’s yet to tweet again since then.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope this can all be resolved and quickly forgotten, with the 18-year-old forward clearly a top talent who could have a big future in the game.

After being overlooked by Jurgen Klopp in his career so far, Duncan was linked recently with Fiorentina, though the Mail claimed LFC rejected the offer.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was clearly unimpressed by Duncan’s agent as he tweeted this yesterday, advising the player to part ways with him…

I think @bobbyduncan999 should leave this guy before he gets sacked by the club. https://t.co/4nmKH7ZHTb — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 28, 2019

Some fans noticed his deleted tweet and have shared their opinions…

Bobby Duncan's tweet, he deleted less than a minute later. Sack your poisonous agent mate or your career is ruined. pic.twitter.com/LDfz5ygQcn — fletch (@fletcher_xo) August 29, 2019

Bobby Duncan posted this & then deleted it almost immediately earlier Seems the 18 year old is having a tough time at the moment. pic.twitter.com/ZKwzz3tQlo — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 29, 2019

Bobby Duncan just tweeted this and deleted it ????? pic.twitter.com/iaT8L3gIIS — Hamir Singh (@hamir0287) August 29, 2019