Real Madrid will reportedly be alerted as it’s claimed that Kylian Mbappe is eyeing a departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 20-year-old was in fine form again this past season, scoring 39 goals and providing 17 assists in 43 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Real Madrid confirm transfer of rumoured Chelsea target pending medical

That followed up winning the World Cup with France last summer, and so there is no doubt that the youngster is well on course to become one of the biggest stars and most successful players in the game.

Time will tell whether or not that’s with PSG though, as The Sun report, via the tweet below from El Chiringuito, that Mbappe has asked to leave the French giants amid ongoing speculation of a potential £200m move to the Bernabeu.

As noted by BBC Sport, Madrid confirmed the signing of Luka Jovic on Tuesday in a deal said to be worth over £50m, while speculation refuses to go away over a raid on Chelsea for Eden Hazard, as per The Express.

Having finished 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona last season coupled with the fact that they ended the year trophy-less, there is no doubt that big changes are needed to Zinedine Zidane’s squad to ensure that they compete for major honours again next season.

The club officially announced the signing of Eder Militao from Porto last month, and so coupled with the Jovic signing, they are adding key reinforcements with a long-term vision in mind.

However, whether or not their transfer budget will stretch to allow a move for Mbappe given the figure touted above remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that the French international would add world-class attacking quality to the side if he were to join.

Real Madrid will surely have to have a clear-out first to make space and raise funds though, with the likes of Isco, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Mariano Diaz, Gareth Bale and others all fighting for places already.