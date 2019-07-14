Video: Rhian Brewster keeps up fine pre-season form with difficult finish for Liverpool vs Braford

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster carried on his good pre-season form today, as the forward bagged another goal for the Reds in their clash against Bradford.

Having already been 2-0 up, Brewster then added his side’s second after he latched onto a blocked shot to fire home from a very tight angle.

It was a difficult chance to take for Brewster, who now takes his pre-season tally to three goals in two games, after the attacker bagged twice in his side’s 6-0 win over Tranmere earlier this week.

Jurgen Klopp, take note.