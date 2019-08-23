Ex-Arsenal man Charlie Nicholas has singled out David Luiz as the player that Liverpool could expose during the two side’s clash at Anfield this weekend.

Unai Emery’s side take on the Reds in Merseyside on Saturday, as they look to continue their 100% start to the Premier League season.

Their opponents Liverpool are also looking to maintain their perfect start to the season, as they, like Arsenal, have won both of their opening games so far.

Reds fans will surely be confident in their side’s chances of coming away from the match with all three points tomorrow given their recent home record against the Gunners.

Klopp’s men will be looking to get at the north London side’s questionable defence on Saturday, with manager Emery potentially handing summer signing David Luiz his first start as an Arsenal player.

And should the Brazilian be elected to start, Sky Sports pundit Nicholas believes the north London side could be “exposed” this weekend.

As per SportingLife, when speaking about Saturday’s match, Nicholas stated “it will be a test to see where Arsenal are in relation to the top four. And a huge question on the day will be whether David Luiz will be exposed”.

Luiz has been known to be quite unreliable in defence during his career, and it’s fair to say that the Brazilian’s presence could be one of the reasons why Liverpool fans would be so confident in seeing their side win tomorrow evening.