Video: Sergio Aguero applies neat finish to well-worked Man City team move as Guardiola’s side lead vs Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero showed his clinical nature this afternoon, as the Argentine bagged a neat finish for Man City to hand his side the lead vs Bournemouth.

With the scores tied at 0-0 going into the 14th minute, Guardiola’s side took the lead after Aguero was on hand to apply a tidy finish to what ended up being a well-worked team goal.

Sergio Aguero receives a well-taken defence-splitting pass inside the box and scores! He buries the ball into the bottom left corner Bournemouth vs Manchester City 0-1#aguero pic.twitter.com/vAKrdbGybR — DONSPORTS (@donsports1) August 25, 2019

After playing out from the back, the ball found it’s way to Zinchenko, whose cross into the box was met by De Bruyne, with his misplaced shot then finding Aguero, with the forward then applying the finish.

There’s just no stopping this Guardiola side sometimes…