Real Madrid have reportedly been tipped to secure the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon before the summer transfer window deadline.

It’s not the first time that Los Blancos have been linked with the Portuguese international, with The Sun reporting earlier this week that talks were being held over a switch to the Bernabeu as he had emerged as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

However, Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has seemingly let slip that a deal could be done in the coming days as he was speaking about his club’s interest in Sporting midfielder Raphinha, and how a swoop could be scuppered because of Fernandes.

“Sporting could take him off the market because Bruno Fernandes will go to Madrid for 70 million,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

In turn, that would suggest that Real Madrid are making progress in their talks for the 24-year-old, and time will tell whether or not a deal will be done before the deadline next week.

Fernandes is coming off the back of a hugely impressive season in which he bagged 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances, while he’s started well this year too with a goal and four assists in just three league outings.

With that in mind, he could now be ready for a big move to Madrid, and according to Prade, there is a chance that it could happen imminently which in turn is a blow to Fiorentina’s plans in the final days of the window.

Zinedine Zidane has already seen the club make some marquee signings this summer, but they could be set to make one more to give him another world-class option in the final third and midfield as they look to put a bitterly disappointing season last year behind them.