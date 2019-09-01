Barcelona and Juventus are said to have held talks over a potential swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The transfer window for European clubs closes tomorrow evening, and ahead of this, it seems like Barca and Juve have held discussions over a potential last-minute deal.

According to journalist Romeo Agresti, the two clubs have held talks over a possible swap deal that’ll see Rakitic and Bernardeschi swap clubs ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

However, Agresti also noted that the two clubs haven’t agreed anything yet, something that makes us think something pretty sensational is going to be needed for this deal to go through in time.

Rakitic has found himself out of Barca’s starting XI so far this year, with the Croatian spending most of him time on the bench, with Valverde opting to start Busquets, Roberto and De Jong ahead of the former Sevilla man.

Given their lack of options out wide, combined with the fact that Rakitic is slowly coming closer to the end of his career, going through with a move like this could be a wise move from the Blaugrana.

Bernardeschi has been known to be able to play on either wing, or even as a striker on certain occasions, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for Barca should they end up bringing him to the Nou Camp in a swap deal.

Whether Barca and Juve manage to agree on a deal of this ilk regarding Rakitic and Bernardeschi remains to be seen, however given that there’s just hours left in the summer window, the two clubs are going to have to get a move on if they’re going to get a deal over the line…