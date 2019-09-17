TalkSPORT host Adrian Durham has controversially urged Arsenal to hire former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho to replace the struggling Unai Emery.

The Spanish tactician was something of a surprise replacement for Arsene Wenger last summer and hasn’t done a great deal to win fans over what is close to his first 18 months in the job.

While it perhaps seems unlikely that Arsenal – who stuck with Wenger for 22 years – will part with Emery that quickly, there does seem to be growing talk of ditching the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Loads of Arsenal fans have been tweeting calling for the club to hire Massimiliano Allegri as his replacement, but Durham has told talkSPORT that he thinks they should go for another out-of-work big name in Mourinho.

This would surely not be a popular move by the Gunners, even if many of their supporters are desperate for change and Mourinho’s track record all but guarantees silverware of some kind.

The Portuguese tactician has had two spells at Chelsea and one at Man Utd and his association with two of Arsenal’s biggest rivals surely means he’d have a very hard time winning the Emirates Stadium crowd over.

Mourinho is also not known for getting his teams to play the most entertaining football – something fans will demand after witnessing some quality attacking play for much of Wenger’s time in charge, and something that has been sorely missed since Emery took over.

Still, Durham believes it could be a great move for a free agent who’d shake things up in north London.

“You know who they need? Jose Mourinho. He would be perfect for Arsenal, and he’s a free agent!” he said.

“Their fans would hate me saying it, but can you see it getting better under Unai Wenger? I cant.

“They need somebody who will go in there and shake the club up – Mourinho is exactly what they need!

“He would 100 per cent take that job, this is the job he’s been looking for.

“This is what Arsenal need – Jose Mourinho in charge.”