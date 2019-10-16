Menu

Video: Worst tweet of the day goes to these Liverpool fans for attempt at trolling Lionel Messi

Liverpool FC
Posted by

These Liverpool fans surely win the award for the worst tweet of the day as they troll Barcelona superstar and all-round footballing legend Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is one of the greatest footballers of all time and has been a joy to watch for over a decade now, as today marks 15 years since he made his Barca debut.

As you can see above, Liverpool fan account The Anfield Wrap chose to troll Messi on this landmark day, showing a video of the player in Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat away to the Reds in last season’s Champions League semi-final.

The clip shows one Liverpool fan running on to the pitch and swearing at Messi – an ugly and disrespectful gesture towards such a great player, even if this was understandably an emotional moment for everyone at Anfield.

