Liverpool have reportedly been dealt the huge blow that star defender Joel Matip is facing six weeks out injured.

Matip has been a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, but has managed to play just once in the Reds’ last five matches.

So far, things haven’t gone too badly for Liverpool, who have decent backup players in Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

Still, Matip is a level above both of them and six weeks on the sidelines, as reported by the Evening Standard, is an awfully long time for the club to cope without the Cameroonian.

The 28-year-old will certainly be needed at some point this season, but Liverpool fans may perhaps feel it’s best to have him out for a bit now, rather than later on at the more crucial stage of the season.

LFC’s centre-backs do have injury issues, however, with Gomez starting last season as first choice before a lengthy layoff that allowed Matip in.

If this continues to be a problem for both players, it may be worth Liverpool making signings in defence in the near future.