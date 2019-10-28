Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has spoken out about being left out of the weekend win over Tottenham, as well as last season’s Champions League final against the same opponents.

The Reds enjoyed a 2-1 win over Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon in their first meeting since Jurgen Klopp’s side also came out on top in their 2-0 win in Madrid in June that saw them lift the European Cup.

Keita has endured a frustrating time since his move to Anfield last summer, with a combination of injuries and a lack of form preventing him from being a regular in Klopp’s starting XI.

It remains to be seen if the Guinea international can turn things around, but he’s vowed to do his best to put his fitness woes behind him and do his best to perform week in, week out for the club.

“It was difficult getting the injury but I’ve worked hard to get back and get to the condition I’m now in,” he was quoted by the Metro.

“I’ll be continuing in that vain to avoid injuries and hopefully perform week in and week out for the team.”

Keita also admitted, however, that Klopp leaving him out of the Champions League final hurt him and that he didn’t deal with the snub well.

“It was hard for me. I didn’t take it well,” he said.

“It was a painful experience to miss out on a huge match like the Champions League final.

“The only thing I can do is reapply myself and try and get the club back there again this year.”