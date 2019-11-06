Liverpool have been tipped as one potential candidate to seal the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is notably nearing the end of his contract at Spurs and has been linked with a host of big names after an impressive spell in north London.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool might be interested in a signing like Eriksen if they could land him on a free or on the cheap this January, and Jenas has named them as a club to keep an eye on in that regard.

This would be a big blow for Manchester United, who have perhaps been linked most strongly with the former Ajax man in recent times.

“If I was Eriksen and the bid didn’t come in that I wanted to come in, I would sit tight, I wouldn’t rush,” Jenas told the Daily Mirror.

“Not only can I move for free in the summer, but that brings in Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, all the big hitters, Man Utd, even Liverpool.”

LFC are not exactly short of quality attacking players at the moment but arguably lack a number ten in the Eriksen mould since they sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018.