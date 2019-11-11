Alan Shearer hailed Liverpool’s midfield trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum for their performance against Manchester City.

The Reds beat their biggest competition in the Premier League Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield yesterday. Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane saw Liverpool move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

SEE MORE: Virgil van Dijk explains reaction to first Liverpool goal against Manchester City

The club’s midfield trio were terrific yesterday with Fabinho scoring a stunning goal to open the scoring while Henderson provided a magnificent cross for Mane’s goal. Wijnaldum was a menace for the Manchester City players throughout the match.

Shearer hailed the Liverpool midfielders, saying that they made the real difference. In his column for the Sun, the Premier League legend wrote: “LET’S hear it for the Liverpool midfield. Perhaps we should call them ‘The Fab Three’. This dynamic trio tend to play second fiddle to the Reds’ front line of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino when it comes to dishing out the plaudits.

But yesterday it was the home side’s engine room which made the real difference. Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson made sure that Liverpool controlled the game. They came up with all the answers and showed everything you want from a top-class midfield unit — productivity, protection, creativity and goals. Fabinho’s strike was an absolute stunner and I think any criticism of the reserve keeper Claudio Bravo is nonsense. Sometimes you’ve just got to accept that there’s nothing that can be done about a bullet of a shot like that.

“Of course Ederson, who is one of City’s key players, being out injured and Bravo coming in does not help their chances but let’s not start digging Bravo out for goals which he has no control over. I wouldn’t blame him for the loss. Henderson’s cross from wide out on the right for Mane’s goal was quite unbelievable, too. The England man never stops working, whatever the game, but he never gets much credit for creating chances. Then we had the Dutchman Wijnaldum who broke everything up and frustrated City no end.

The Liverpool midfielders showed yesterday why they deserved to start. It was a magnificent performance from them and hopefully, we’ll see more impressive displays from them as the season progresses.

Following the international break, Liverpool play their next match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the 23rd.