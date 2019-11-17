‘What a disgrace’ – These fans react to star’s omission from England lineup

Gareth Southgate has made five changes to the starting lineup that beat Montenegro 7-0 on Thursday night. The Three Lions have already secured the top spot in their European Championships qualifying group.

Southgate has decided to give Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope the chance to shine in the place of England No.1 Jordan Pickford.

There’s only one change in defence with Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings coming in for John Stones. In central midfielder Southgate has also gone for little change with Declan Rice coming into the fold for Mason Mount.

Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling is back in the starting lineup after his incident with Joe Gomez, the winger comes in for Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi replaces Marcus Rashford in the starting lineup.

Check out England’s lineup below:

The team is in! Here’s how the #ThreeLions line up for tonight’s #EURO2020 qualifier against Kosovo: pic.twitter.com/12vzg28nzT — England (@England) November 17, 2019

Some fans are disappointed to see that Blues stalwart Fikayo Tomori is yet to receive his first England cap, the ace is on the bench.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team selection:

Tomori not playing again, what a disgrace. — ? (@CFCBrano) November 17, 2019

Imagine leaving tomori out again — Alfie_rooney (@AlfieRooney2) November 17, 2019

Free Tomori — Lav (@LavCFC) November 17, 2019

Should be Tomori alongside Mings, and rice should be nowhere near the team — Jay Howard (@thejayhowardd) November 17, 2019

That midfield though…. — AVFC_UTV_ (@AVFC_UTV_) November 17, 2019

Tomori, deserves it over maguire — Bread Bandit (@archiebutler22) November 17, 2019

Southgate starting Kane over Tammy so Kane can stat pad against nobody team. Where is Tomori? — Singh (@PBX1_ChelseaFC) November 17, 2019

Need Rice to have a stormer to convince me hes a international — Paul Lloyd (@paullloyd1970) November 17, 2019

Tomori being the best defender in the Premier League and is not a starter even when changing the whole team, sorry Southgate but meritocracy does not exist. — andressa ??? (@xsepqp) November 17, 2019

Justice for Tomori — James W (@jamesw37474) November 17, 2019

Tomori? — Kedar Chandorkar (@kvc6110) November 17, 2019

Tomori should get a chance — Gav (@MFCGav7) November 17, 2019

Calls for Tomori to be given a chance seem fair, the youngster has been formidable for the Blues so far this season.

Given that Joe Gomez has left international duty we’d think that Tomori has a good chance of making his debut if Southgate makes any defensive substitutions tonight.

Slight rotation was expected for today’s clash, but given that there’s essentially nothing to play for – we expected that Southgate would shake things up completely.