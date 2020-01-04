Man City have reportedly seen a first bid of £38m for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu rejected as they’ve fallen short of his touted valuation.

As noted by Sky Sports, Brendan Rodgers insisted this week that the Foxes will not sell any of their players unless the club want to sell them.

It comes as Leicester continue to enjoy a fine season as they sit in second place in the Premier League table after 21 games, with Rodgers doing an excellent job.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he doesn’t want to lose any key individuals this month as all concerned will be desperate to see them go the other way and strengthen where possible to kick on and build on their progress.

However, despite that statement from the Leicester boss, Man City are seemingly still keen to test their resolve as The Sun report that they’ve had a £38m bid for Soyuncu rejected, and that their league rivals are demanding £60m to entertain the idea of allowing the Turkish international to leave.

The defence has been a real headache for Pep Guardiola so far this season, as he lost former influential captain Vincent Kompany over the summer, while Aymeric Laporte suffered a serious injury last year which has resulted in him missing most of the campaign.

That in turn has resulted in them conceding 24 goals in 21 league games, 10 more than rivals Liverpool, and that is perhaps a big reason as to why they’re 14 points adrift of them.

There was good news this week though as seen in Laporte’s tweet below, as it appears as though he’s stepping up his recovery and could be back in contention in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Guardiola and Man City are still keen to bring in another defender, but it appears as though they’ve got some ground to make up if they are to satisfy Leicester’s demands.