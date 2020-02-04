After a January transfer window which saw a number of players depart including young striker Carles Perez, Barcelona have been rocked by a potential season-ending injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Having already lost centre-forward Luis Suarez earlier in the campaign, the Frenchman’s hamstring problem means that the Catalans have got Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann and captain, Lionel Messi, as their only fit strikers.

According to Spanish daily, MARCA, it’s possible that the club will therefore seek to sign a short-term replacement to cover for Dembele’s absence.

Article 124.3 of the Spanish football regulations state, per MARCA, a club can sign a replacement for an injured player outside of the usual transfer window, so long as certain conditions are met.

They are believed to be that the new signing has to already be playing in Spain, and Dembele’s injury would have to keep him out for a minimum of five months.

Though the Frenchman’s new fitness troubles could never have been predicted, Barcelona’s transfer business does seem to have been a little short-sighted at best.