Jose Mourinho joked about Tottenham doing an emergency transfer deal for Peter Crouch, and the recently-retired striker is up for it!

Over in Spain, Barcelona were allowed to bring in a new signing after the Catalan club appealed to La Liga following Ousmane Dembele’s injury.

Mourinho, when quipped about doing a similar thing for Spurs, to replace injured attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, gave a hilarious response in typical Jose Mourinho fashion.

When asked if he checked about bringing a new striker in by appealing to the Premier League in a recent interview for Spurs, the Portuguese manager replied: “I didn’t and I was not aware of that possibility”

“I don’t think it’s possible honestly,” he added

He then proceeded to say, “Peter Crouch!” with a wry smile on his face and a laugh. The joke went down well with the reporters too, who joined in the laughter.

And then, as seen in the tweet below, after hearing of the Spurs boss’ jokey interest, Peter Crouch took to Twitter to say: “I’m ready Jose”.

Mourinho, as always, never fails to disappoint with his blockbuster comments in the press.

Spurs play Chelsea next at Stamford Bridge in the London derby in the Premier League and Mourinho will look to beat the Blues and go ahead of them in fourth place after narrowing the gap between themselves and their London rivals to just one point.