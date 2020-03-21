Real Madrid prepared to pay star’s €80m release clause to address key issue

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez is reportedly prepared to pay Erling Haaland’s release clause to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a sensational season this year so far, as he has bagged 40 goals and nine assists in just 33 appearances across spells with RB Salzburg and Dortmund.

His prolific finishing and all-round quality in the final third has been impressive to watch, particularly given his age and lack of experience at the top level.

It appears as though that form is attracting interest from elsewhere too, as Don Balon report that Real Madrid have set their sights on the Norwegian starlet and are willing to pay his touted €80m release clause.

This isn’t the first time that Madrid have been linked with him either, as noted by the Manchester Evening News.

Los Blancos have managed just 49 goals in 27 league games so far this season, which is significantly lower than title rivals Barcelona who have found the back of the net on 63 occasions in the same number of games.

From Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic’s struggles to the injury blows suffered by Eden Hazard and others, it has been a difficult campaign for Zinedine Zidane and his men in terms of having a consistent source of goals up front.

It’s something that they’ve been used to in recent years, scoring 118, 110, 106 and 94 goals in each respective campaign between 2014 and 2018.

Goals have certainly dried up while teams around the league have seemingly improved, but Real Madrid will hope that if they can prise Haaland away from Dortmund, that he will give them a crucial edge in front of goal to give them a talisman up top again.

Given he only joined the Bundesliga giants in January, it remains to be seen if they are willing to green light an exit so soon after, while there are differing reports on his release clause, with AS noting that it stands at €75m.

Either way, Real Madrid will have to dig deep into their pockets to sign him, but it sounds as though they have identified Haaland as the solution to their problem.